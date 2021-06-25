Covid-19 Friday: 380 new cases

AS of midnight, Thursday June 24th, the Department of Health is reporting 380 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 38 in hospital, 13 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 25th, 2021 5:53 PM
