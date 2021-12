THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,628 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 420 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 105 are in ICU.

Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure.’ Using this methodology, we estimate that approximately 35% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.