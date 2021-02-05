Covid-19 Friday: 35 deaths, 1,047 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 35 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
29 of these deaths occurred in February, 6 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.
There has been a total of 3,621 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 4th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,047 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 201,763* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 505 are men / 540 are women
- 58% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 38 years old
- 292 are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties. **
As of 2pm today, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.’
‘Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 201,763 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases**
(to midnight 04Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 04Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 04Feb2021)
|Ireland
|1047
|1062
|369.0
|17570
|Monaghan
|29
|29
|778.7
|478
|Louth
|42
|40
|554.8
|715
|Waterford
|39
|37
|533.7
|620
|Carlow
|18
|20
|532.2
|303
|Wexford
|76
|49
|490.2
|734
|Dublin
|292
|356
|445.2
|5,999
|Offaly
|20
|17
|441.2
|344
|Mayo
|39
|30
|415.3
|542
|Meath
|37
|42
|379.9
|741
|Limerick
|60
|43
|360.2
|702
|Galway
|38
|64
|351.5
|907
|Donegal
|45
|30
|345.5
|550
|Kildare
|47
|53
|321.3
|715
|Longford
|12
|6
|305.8
|125
|Cork
|119
|103
|301.5
|1,637
|Cavan
|13
|13
|298
|227
|Sligo
|10
|11
|293
|192
|Laois
|15
|17
|288.1
|244
|Westmeath
|21
|15
|256.8
|228
|Tipperary
|9
|18
|253.2
|404
|Wicklow
|19
|22
|246.4
|351
|Clare
|14
|12
|199.5
|237
|Leitrim
|3
|4
|196.6
|63
|Kilkenny
|13
|12
|178.4
|177
|Kerry
|7
|13
|164.5
|243
|Roscommon
|10
|5
|142.5
|92
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 167.0
- 5-day moving average is 1,062
