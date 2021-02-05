Covid-19 Friday: 35 deaths, 1,047 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 35 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

29 of these deaths occurred in February, 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,621 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,047 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 201,763* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

505 are men / 540 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

292 are in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.’

‘Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 201,763 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 04Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 04Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 04Feb2021) Ireland 1047 1062 369.0 17570 Monaghan 29 29 778.7 478 Louth 42 40 554.8 715 Waterford 39 37 533.7 620 Carlow 18 20 532.2 303 Wexford 76 49 490.2 734 Dublin 292 356 445.2 5,999 Offaly 20 17 441.2 344 Mayo 39 30 415.3 542 Meath 37 42 379.9 741 Limerick 60 43 360.2 702 Galway 38 64 351.5 907 Donegal 45 30 345.5 550 Kildare 47 53 321.3 715 Longford 12 6 305.8 125 Cork 119 103 301.5 1,637 Cavan 13 13 298 227 Sligo 10 11 293 192 Laois 15 17 288.1 244 Westmeath 21 15 256.8 228 Tipperary 9 18 253.2 404 Wicklow 19 22 246.4 351 Clare 14 12 199.5 237 Leitrim 3 4 196.6 63 Kilkenny 13 12 178.4 177 Kerry 7 13 164.5 243 Roscommon 10 5 142.5 92

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.