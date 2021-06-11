Covid-19 Friday: 319 new cases

AS of midnight Thursday June 10th, the Department of Health is reporting 319 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 60 in hospital, 23 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation, and update.
June 11th, 2021 6:38 PM
