Covid-19 Friday; 3,138 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 3,138 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 118 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: 'Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected. Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour.