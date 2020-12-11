Covid-19 Friday: 3 deaths, 313 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,507* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 75,507 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 10 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population) County Today's cases (to midnight 10Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 10Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days (to 10Dec2020) Ireland 313 81.2 3,869 Donegal 19 229.9 366 Kilkenny 21 194.5 193 Louth 14 159.8 206 Carlow 14 156.3 89 Monaghan 6 138.5 85 Limerick 16 124.7 243 Wicklow 5 117.3 167 Longford 16 115 47 Mayo 31 98.8 129 Dublin 70 91.2 1,229 Waterford 6 81.8 95 Cavan 6 80.1 61 Tipperary 5 79 126 Laois 18 66.1 56 Offaly <5 64.1 50 Galway 14 63.6 164 Kildare 7 54.4 121 Roscommon <5 52.7 34 Meath 6 50.8 99 Sligo 7 39.7 26 Clare <5 34.5 41 Westmeath 8 28.2 25 Wexford <5 26.7 40 Cork 12 26.2 142 Kerry 0 20.3 30 Leitrim 0 15.6 5

