Covid-19 Friday: 27 more deaths, 156 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed that a total of 27 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,429* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 8 May the HPSC has been notified of 156 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,541 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 6 May (22,301 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,915 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,586 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,885 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,312 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,199 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 8 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Analysis of multiple data sources shows a continuing high level of compliance with public health measures. As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces. Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep Covid-19 suppressed in Ireland.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,429 deaths reflects this.

Breakdown of cases and deaths to date:

Note: For the purpose of patient confidentiality * relates to 5 or less cases.

Age Group Cases Deaths 0-4 120 5-9 108 10-14 145 15-19 357 * 20-24 1,226 * 25-29 1,719 * 30-34 1,970 * 35-39 1,944 6 40-44 1,981 * 45-49 2,171 9 50-54 1,949 13 55-59 1,707 30 60-64 1,262 25 65-69 771 69 70-74 910 128 75-79 974 180 80-84 1,241 304 85+ 2,329 652 Unknown 31 * Total 22,915 1,429

