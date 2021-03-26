Covid-19 Friday: 20 deaths, 584 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, 3 in February and 6 in January.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men / 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 317 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23rd 2021, 709,348 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

515,800 people have received their first dose

193,548 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,327 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 25Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 25Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (12Mar2021 to 25Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (12Mar2021 to 25Mar2021) Ireland 584 552 158.1 7530 Offaly 33 30 451.5 352 Donegal 26 37 262.6 418 Dublin 222 234 236.9 3192 Kildare 44 35 227 505 Meath 31 31 217.4 424 Longford 7 4 185.9 76 Westmeath 29 14 174.6 155 Tipperary 15 20 173 276 Roscommon 10 5 154.9 100 Louth 19 19 152.1 196 Wexford 21 14 146.3 219 Waterford 13 8 137.7 160 Galway 24 20 130.6 337 Laois 15 11 129.9 110 Carlow <5 3 123 70 Cavan 10 7 112.9 86 Limerick 23 14 86.7 169 Wicklow <5 7 80 114 Sligo <5 2 79.3 52 Mayo 10 7 58.2 76 Clare 5 4 58.1 69 Leitrim 0 2 49.9 16 Kilkenny 5 4 46.4 46 Cork 16 16 42.2 229 Kerry 0 2 39.9 59 Monaghan <5 1 39.1 24

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.