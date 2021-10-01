Covid-19 Friday: 1,059 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,059 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 308 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: ‘As we move into the autumn/winter period and prepare for the dark evenings and cooler weather these seasons bring, many people have concerns about how we can continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends, families and wider communities. We are all familiar with the measures that will continue to keep us safe from COVID-19.’

‘Vaccination remains our best means of protection against COVID-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against COVID-19 and limit the likelihood of a COVID-19 infection becoming so severe it may require admission to hospital or to intensive care.

‘There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination, or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.’