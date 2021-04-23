Covid 19 FRIDAY: 1 death, 434 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 245,743* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 228 are men / 204 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**
As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 904,774 people have received their first dose
- 371,054 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 245,743 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 61.5
- 5-day moving average 448
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases (to midnight 22Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 22Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021)
|Ireland
|434
|448
|117.4
|5,589
|Donegal
|21
|33
|251.3
|400
|Offaly
|9
|11
|207.8
|162
|Kildare
|30
|36
|200.4
|446
|Longford
|6
|7
|185.9
|76
|Dublin
|217
|195
|172.7
|2,327
|Meath
|<5
|20
|148.7
|290
|Westmeath
|11
|10
|137.4
|122
|Leitrim
|<5
|5
|134.2
|43
|Laois
|<5
|5
|114.5
|97
|Louth
|5
|11
|106.3
|137
|Limerick
|27
|16
|104.7
|204
|Tipperary
|20
|22
|102.2
|163
|Cavan
|5
|5
|98.5
|75
|Mayo
|<5
|10
|86.6
|113
|Carlow
|<5
|3
|79.0
|45
|Roscommon
|<5
|2
|79.0
|51
|Galway
|10
|13
|77.9
|201
|Waterford
|6
|5
|68.0
|79
|Wicklow
|9
|7
|67.4
|96
|Monaghan
|<5
|1
|65.2
|40
|Clare
|6
|3
|43.8
|52
|Sligo
|0
|5
|41.2
|27
|Wexford
|<5
|3
|39.4
|59
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|38.6
|57
|Cork
|30
|18
|37.9
|206
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|21.2
|21
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.