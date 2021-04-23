Covid 19 FRIDAY: 1 death, 434 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,867 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 22nd April, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 245,743* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

228 are men / 204 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.**

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 21st, 2021, 1,275,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

904,774 people have received their first dose

371,054 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 245,743 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 61.5

5-day moving average 448

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 22Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 22Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (09Apr2021 to 22Apr2021) Ireland 434 448 117.4 5,589 Donegal 21 33 251.3 400 Offaly 9 11 207.8 162 Kildare 30 36 200.4 446 Longford 6 7 185.9 76 Dublin 217 195 172.7 2,327 Meath <5 20 148.7 290 Westmeath 11 10 137.4 122 Leitrim <5 5 134.2 43 Laois <5 5 114.5 97 Louth 5 11 106.3 137 Limerick 27 16 104.7 204 Tipperary 20 22 102.2 163 Cavan 5 5 98.5 75 Mayo <5 10 86.6 113 Carlow <5 3 79.0 45 Roscommon <5 2 79.0 51 Galway 10 13 77.9 201 Waterford 6 5 68.0 79 Wicklow 9 7 67.4 96 Monaghan <5 1 65.2 40 Clare 6 3 43.8 52 Sligo 0 5 41.2 27 Wexford <5 3 39.4 59 Kerry <5 2 38.6 57 Cork 30 18 37.9 206 Kilkenny <5 1 21.2 21

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.