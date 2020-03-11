Covid-19 fever grips West Cork; US band marches on to Macroom; Four pages of ideas for Mother’s Day; Top 10 West Cork sportswomen; Preview of the West Cork Rally; Maura attributes long life to happiness

IN NEWS
• Covid-19 fever grips West Cork
• Maura attributes long life to happiness
• US band marches on to Macroom
• Four pages of ideas for Mother’s Day
COMPETITION
• Win a €200 meal voucher
IN SPORT
• The effect of Covid-19 on West Cork sport
• Newcestown GAA celebrates success
• What makes Sean Powter so effective?
• Big preview of the West Cork Rally
• Top 10 West Cork sportswomen
IN LIFE & COMMUNITY
• Bantry wheelchair user finds solace in swimming
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.