Covid-19 Easter Sunday: 3 deaths, 457 new cases

April 4th, 2021 4:21 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of April 1st 2021, 893,375 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland: (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,718 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 3rd April, the HPSC has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 238,148* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of April 1st 2021, 893,375 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 636,963 people have received their first dose
  • 256,412 people have received their second dose

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

