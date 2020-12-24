News

Covid-19 Christmas Eve: 8 deaths, 922 new cases

December 24th, 2020 5:33 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

'Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the EU.' (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,192 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 23rd December, the HPSC has been notified of 922 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 83,073* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 438 are men, 477 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 337 in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 8am today, 255 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. There were 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ;Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union.’

 

‘This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.’

‘Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.’

 

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed case. The figure of 83,073 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 23 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 23Dec2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 23Dec2020) New Cases during last 14 days

(to 23Dec2020)
Ireland 922 166.0 7,906
Donegal 38 324.1 516
Wexford 56 291.9 437
Louth 24 291.0 375
Kilkenny 28 252.9 251
Limerick 70 250.4 488
Monaghan <5 249.2 153
Carlow 18 212.5 121
Laois 12 207.8 176
Dublin 337 199.4 2,687
Kerry 39 189.6 280
Cavan 6 186.4 142
Meath 30 158.9 310
Longford <5 137.0 56
Waterford 22 136.0 158
Sligo 10 132.8 87
Kildare 21 129.9 289
Mayo <5 115.7 151
Cork 73 98.6 535
Galway 43 86.4 223
Wicklow 14 82.9 118
Tipperary 33 76.5 122
Offaly 6 74.4 58
Westmeath 15 73.2 65
Roscommon <5 57.3 37
Clare 11 48.0 57
Leitrim <5 43.7 14

 

NOTE:

 

The 7 day incidence 114.

 

The 5 day moving average 863.

 

