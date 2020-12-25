Covid-19 Christmas Day: 2 deaths, 1,025 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,194 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 24th December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 84,098 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.’

‘Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.’

‘It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK. Full details of advice and procedures are available at www.hse.ie.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

