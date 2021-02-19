Covid-19: 28 deaths, 763 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 28 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 32-97 years.

There has been a total of 4,109* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th February, the HPSC has been notified of 763 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 213,400** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

370 are men / 388 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 754 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 16th, 293,752 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

187,893 people have received their first dose

105,859 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said; 'The past year has been very difficult for people and we still have a way to go. Incidence remains very high and we cannot drop our guard.'

'But better days are in sight. People continue to respond to public health advice and act in solidarity with one another. We have a dedicated and committed health workforce and we are learning more about this disease all the time. We now have three very safe and effective vaccines being rolled out and supply should increase very substantially over the coming weeks.'

“Please continue in your efforts as we seek to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from vaccination.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,109 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 213,400 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 18Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 18Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 18Feb2021) Ireland 763 775 246.9 11759 Monaghan 18 15 402.4 247 Offaly 23 22 373.3 291 Dublin 251 303 348.6 4697 Galway 84 69 328.6 848 Laois 13 16 299.9 254 Waterford 42 24 278 323 Meath 29 34 275.3 537 Longford 11 10 271.6 111 Louth 19 21 269.2 347 Cavan 15 12 263.9 201 Kildare 57 43 258.9 576 Limerick 47 38 246.3 480 Mayo 23 23 245.2 320 Westmeath 18 13 244.5 217 Carlow <5 6 238.9 136 Wexford <5 15 204.4 306 Donegal 26 19 164.6 262 Leitrim 5 5 162.3 52 Tipperary 7 17 151 241 Clare 9 13 136.3 162 Sligo 7 5 129.7 85 Wicklow 13 9 124.3 177 Roscommon <5 5 119.3 77 Cork 28 30 113.8 618 Kilkenny 6 5 92.7 92 Kerry <5 2 69.1 102

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.