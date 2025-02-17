Courtmacsherry RNLI called out twice on Valentines Day

The Courtmacsherry RNLI all-weather lifeboat 'Val Adnams' was called out at 5.20pm on Friday, February 14th to assist in the rescue of a dog that had entered the water off the cliffs at Garretstown, to the east of the Old Head of Kinsale.

In very poor sea conditions and with bad visibility the Lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman and crew along with the Old Head / Seven Heads Coast Guard unit and the Kinsale RNLI Lifeboat undertook a thorough search of the area until being stood down by the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co – Ordination Centre shortly after 6.30 pm.

As the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat returned to base, another callout was activated by the Coast Guard to go to the aid of a surfer that was reported in difficulties off Garretstown beach.

The same crew responded immediately and the surfer was able the get ashore safely themselves and the Lifeboat returned to base in Courtmacsherry at 7.30pm.

Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O Dwyer said 'It was important that both of these callouts were reported quickly as conditions at sea and shoreline yesterday were very poor and it was so important to call 112 or 999 when a difficulty is seen off our coastline.'

The crew on Friday's callouts were Coxswain Ken Cashman and crew Dave Philips, Kevin Young, Tadgh McCarthy, Tom Kelly and Luke Hanley.

This was the first callout for one of the stations new crewmembers Tom Kelly and it’s a Valentine Day that he certainly remember.