Courtmac is ready for tales and tunes

ALMOST 30 years since the Courtmacsherry Storytelling Carnival began, its reincarnation as ‘Songs and Stories by the Sea’ continues a unique tradition enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

The original carnival drew large crowds to the picturesque seaside village. In 2001, six years after its inception, the organisers succeeded in securing the legendary storyteller Eamon Kelly as its star attraction. In his trademark hat, the master storyteller was a huge hit. Sadly, he passed away some six weeks later.

The festival flourished some years before its popularity eventually waned. But it was revived in 2018 with its current title Songs and Stories by the Sea, and this year runs from September 13th to 15th.

There’s continuity with chairperson Marion O’Brien still very much involved. Ahead of this weekend’s event, she told The Southern Star of the major organisational challenges. ‘Ironically, it’s not money; we have great sponsors that have provided financial support, which we appreciate very much. It is actually trying to get the artists that is the most difficult part,’ Marion explained.

Cork County Council, through arts funding, is the main sponsor. This weekend’s event begins with a ‘Open Mic Night’ at the Pier House.