Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Couple’s charity walk from Beara to Breifne in aid of Gaza Go Bragh

February 14th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Couple’s charity walk from Beara to Breifne in aid of Gaza Go Bragh Image

Share this article

A COUPLE are walking the Beara Breifne Way in aid of Gaza Go Bragh, an organisation that supports people on the ground in Gaza with necessities such as tents and water.

Niamh McAndrew and her partner Ruairí O’Sullivan chose this walk to draw a parallel between Irish history under occupation and the current situation for Palestinians.

They started the walk in Glengarriff on February 1st and they hope to make it to the finish line in Blacklion by the end of the month.

‘I’m originally from Fermanagh, so finishing close to my home holds some symbolism,’ Niamh told The Southern Star.

The couple will camp along the walk, but they are open to the generosity of locals when camping is not possible.

‘We decided to undertake the journey in February as the O’Sullivan Bere clan marched in the depths of winter,’ said Niamh, who also noted that it ‘highlights the hardship endured by displaced peoples.’

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended