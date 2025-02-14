Couple’s charity walk from Beara to Breifne in aid of Gaza Go Bragh

A COUPLE are walking the Beara Breifne Way in aid of Gaza Go Bragh, an organisation that supports people on the ground in Gaza with necessities such as tents and water.

Niamh McAndrew and her partner Ruairí O’Sullivan chose this walk to draw a parallel between Irish history under occupation and the current situation for Palestinians.

They started the walk in Glengarriff on February 1st and they hope to make it to the finish line in Blacklion by the end of the month.

‘I’m originally from Fermanagh, so finishing close to my home holds some symbolism,’ Niamh told The Southern Star.

The couple will camp along the walk, but they are open to the generosity of locals when camping is not possible.

‘We decided to undertake the journey in February as the O’Sullivan Bere clan marched in the depths of winter,’ said Niamh, who also noted that it ‘highlights the hardship endured by displaced peoples.’