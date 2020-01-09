County mayor is added to Fianna Fail general election ticket

In a surprise move this afternoon, Fianna Fáil have announced that they have added the county mayor Christopher O’Sullivan to the General Election ticket in Cork South West and his partner, Social Democrat candidate Holly Cairns said: 'I feel like I'm in a badly-written rom-com!'

The decision was made following a meeting of the Party's National Constituencies Committee.

Councillor O’Sullivan topped the poll in the local elections last May and subsequently became Mayor of Cork County Council.

Commenting on his addition, Cllr O’Sullivan said: 'I am delighted to have been added to the ticket to contest the next General Election in Cork South West. We have an extremely strong ticket, and I am looking forward to working with Deputy Margaret Murphy O’Mahony to return two seats in Cork South West.'

He said that after spending three years as chair of the Chamber of Commerce in Clonakilty he understands the many challenges facing small business owners in the area. 'I share their concerns and that is why I have continuously sought to promote small businesses and the need to shop local. My record as a councillor gives me a strong base to inject a new energy into national politics and I hope the people of Cork South West support me in that endeavour,' he concluded.

As far back as the party’s selection convention in Dunmanway in 2017, Cllr O'Sullivan expressed his intention to seek a Dáil seat.

The county mayor revealed last summer that he was in relationship with Social Democrat Cllr Holly Cairns, who recently announced that she was running for the Social Democrats in Cork South West in the upcoming election.

In a statement just issued to The Southern Star this evening, Cllr Cairns said: 'I knew him being added to the ticket was a possibility, but now that it's happened, I feel a bit like I'm in a badly-written rom-com! Obviously we get on like a house on fire personally, just not politically. I will say that he didn't think I had a chance in the local elections. I proved him wrong then. I might just do it again. All's fair in love and war. Bring it on.'

