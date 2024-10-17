County Council’s Ukrainian book club and Camden Fort up for awards

THE restoration project at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven and a successful book club aimed at members of the Ukrainian community are two of the Cork County Council projects shortlisted for the Excellence in Local Government Awards.

The nominations feature 98 local authority projects shortlisted across 15 categories, with one local authority to be named as Local Authority of the Year 2024.

Cork County Council has been nominated for seven awards.

Cork Council’s Ukrainian Book club was nominated in the diversity and inclusion category. The Council’s library service has sought to build a sense of community and a social outlet for Ukrainian residents on Sherkin Island, providing access to library services and helping people meet others in their own community as well as integrating with local communities in Sherkin and Skibbereen.

The restoration of of the Casemate building at Camden Fort Meagher was nominated under the heritage and built environment category.

The fort reopened earlier this year after more than €480,000 was spent on restoration and renovation. The restoration project has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Irish Construction Excellence Awards 2024.

The N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom road development has been nominated in the promoting economic development category.

The final section of the N22 Macroom to Baile Bhuirne bypass was officially opened late last year, marking the completion of the €280m project.

Under the banner of sustainable environment and biodiversity, Cork Co Council is nominated for its project to introduce hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative fuel.

The awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Alan Dillon said the awards ‘highlight some of the incredible work being done in local authorities all across the country’.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 21st annual ceremony on November 21st at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Santry, Co Dublin.