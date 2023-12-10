County Cork prize bond ticket holder wins €50,000

THERE could be some Christmas cheer coming to a West Cork family after a prize bond ticket purchased nine years ago won €50,000.

The lucky prize bond in Co Cork was purchased in 2014 is number XL 811308. There were over 9,373 prizes awarded in this week’s prize bond draw, amounting to over €779,900.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and prize bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.