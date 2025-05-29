Council's Beach Lifeguard team return for 2025 bathing season

Cork County Council’s beach lifeguard teams will resume duty at 12 beaches this June bank holiday weekend. The service will operate each weekend in June, seven days a week in July and August, and the first two weekends in September.

Beach Lifeguards will raise their flags from 10.30am until 7.00pm to indicate that they are on duty from this Saturday, May 31st. The lifeguarded beaches in West Cork will be Fountainstown, Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Tragumna and Barleycove, while the others across the county include Front Strand, Claycastle and Redbarn in Youghal, Garryvoe,

County Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said it is a reassuring sight to see lifeguards patrolling the beaches in County Cork.

'I am encouraging everyone to enjoy our beaches safely this summer, we all have a part to play. Swim at lifeguarded beaches, pay attention to the flags, look out for one another, and listen to the lifeguards. They are the experts when it comes to tides, weather conditions and the risks.'

Last summer, the county’s lifeguards reunited 15 children with their parents. They’re reminding parents and guardians that ‘Holding Hands Saves Lives’ and to supervise children at all times. They’re also asking people not to bring inflatable toys to the beach.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell added that inflatable boats, beds and toys are unsafe to use on open water.

'This is due to our temperate climate together with strong and changeable winds throughout most of the summer. If you are going to the beach this summer, plan your trip in advance and always have safety in mind.'

The Water Safety Flag system advises:

A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty.

Swim between the red and yellow flags close and parallel to the shore as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

A red flag indicates that swimming is not advised.

Black and white chequered flags mark the area for surfing only.

No flag means no Lifeguard Service.

For daily updates on conditions and flags flying at each beach visit ‘Cork Co Co Beachguards’ on Facebook, further water safety information can be found on Waters Safety Ireland’s website www.watersafety.ie