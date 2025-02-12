Councillors give mixed reaction to possible return of town councils

WEST Cork councillors have given a mixed response to plans by the government to re-establish town councils in larger towns on a phased basis.

Former Fine Gael Minister for Environment Phil Hogan abolished 80 town councils around the country in 2014, which were then replaced by municipal districts.

Fine Gael Cllr Noel O’Donovan said he welcomed the plans in the Programme for Government that will see the restoration of town councils in some of the larger towns.

It is envisaged that the restoration of town councils will be on a ‘regional, phased basis.’

‘During the local elections and the general election last year it became even more apparent in the towns in West Cork of the need for town councils for improving services in the town and also supporting community groups,’ Cllr O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

‘I welcome the Programme for Government which mentions the reintroduction of town councils on a phased basis for larger towns. I will work to ensure that commitment is followed up on.’

Cllr O’Donovan previously stating that it was an ‘error of judgement’ on the part of Fine Gael to abolish town councils and that the decision should be reversed. He had said that now more than ever the country needs local people informing the decision making process, by escalating issues to county and Oireachtas level.

He said that town councils play a crucial role with public representatives taking on board the views of the people they represent and that is reflected in the decision that they made.

However, Dunmanway-based Fianna Fáil Cllr Deirdre Kelly has given a cautious welcome to any plans to reintroduce town councils.

‘While I acknowledge that town councils were beneficial to larger towns in West Cork I am also cognisant that other towns and villages were left behind,’ said Cllr Kelly.

‘These towns have benefitted greatly since the town councils were abolished in 2014.

‘Therefore, I would give a cautious welcome to their return provided that the rules surrounding same will advantageous to all towns and villages and not just those with the larger populations.’