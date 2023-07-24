Councillors eager to link up Bandon with US namesake

NEWLY-elected chairman of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF), has called for the commencement of the official twinning process between Bandon and its namesake in Oregon in the USA.

Cllr O’Donovan raised the issue at a recent meeting and pointed out the success of the twinning arrangement already in existence between Kinsale and Newport, Rhode Island in the USA.

‘I feel Bandon is on the back foot and I would like to see progress on this proposed twinning arrangement,’ he said.

‘There are also lots of groups in Bandon keen to get the process up and running. It would benefit the town and be a huge tourism boost for the area.’

It was a Bandon man, George Bennett, who founded Bandon in Oregon when he settled there in 1873 with his sons Joseph and George and local George Sealey. The following year, the town’s previous name of Averille was changed by him to Bandon.

Officials from Bandon, Oregon visited Bandon in 2019 and meetings were held to discuss the twinning process.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) supported the motion which has been previously raised at their municipal district meetings. ‘Covid seems to have caused a halt to the discussions but it would be very important that we put energy into it and also get a budget in place for exploratory talks,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

She also said ‘buy-in’ from the local community is very important and that all community groups should be consulted on this.

‘It’s a different type of story here in the fact that Bandon, Oregon was founded by a Bandon man from here and that nuance is very important. This could be an excellent opportunity for Bandon.’

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said any building of relationships would be a plus for both towns.

‘With all the improvement works being done in Bandon including the T-Prep (transportation & public realm enhancement) there is a very bright future for the town and an ideal time to twin with Bandon, Oregon,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

His colleagues, Cllr Kevin Murphy and Cllr Marie O’Sullivan also supported the motion, while Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said Bandon is heading into a bright future and this is an ideal time to be looking into something like this.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said he will prepare a report on this for corporate services who would need to approve it.