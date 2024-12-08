Councillors critical of plan to start free parking on December 9th

COUNCIL bosses have refused to alter Christmas parking arrangements for both Bandon and Kinsale to allow free parking for the month of December.

There is free parking from December 9th until January 4th in both towns.

However, at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) pointed out that the elected members were not consulted on the dates beforehand and that giving the full month of December to free parking would have benefited shoppers and businesses as well.

‘It’s no exaggeration to say that doing business is now harder than it ever was and Christmas is their harvest. They have had to endure flood and roadworks,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

She also pointed out that the income for pay parking in Bandon is not ‘extraordinary’.

‘It’s the only incentive we can offer people to not go shopping online or go to Cork city. We are down to these fine margins here and we need to give people the incentive to come into Bandon. We don’t ask for much and it’s not unreasonable.’

She said the fact that three new hospitality businesses have opened in the town in recent weeks is very encouraging, given the trend in the hospitality trade at the moment.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed with the proposal, pointing out that costs have gone through the roof and that businesses are struggling. ‘We need this for Kinsale too and it’s also showing goodwill to the business owners,’ she said.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) also supported the call and said her preference is for free parking for all of December as opposed to the first few days of January.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said that historically they always operate a four-week period of free parking in both Bandon and Kinsale.

‘We are combining the payment freeze with the temporary stopping of street works and the hope is that it will help traders. We are inclined to keep it at four weeks,’ said Mr Dunne.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony told councillors that it’s an executive decision and the period is agreed right across the county.

She said they weren’t able to change it, having publicised the dates already.

Cllr Coughlan said if there had been prior consultation with the members beforehand she would have pushed back the dates in January in order to make sure free parking was there for the full month of December.

She reiterated that the traffic warden should of course enforce the two-hour limit to ensure flow of traffic and turnover of car spaces.