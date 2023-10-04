Councillors bemoan lack of bin at beach after rat infestation

ALTHOUGH the rodent infestation at Ballyrisode beach between Schull and Goleen has been resolved, Cork County Council has confirmed it is investigating several contributing factors – not just general waste.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District by Cllr Ross O’Connell (SD) who asked for a refuse bin to be provided at the beach, as well as signage and CCTV.

Engineer Ruth O’Brien said the contractor engaged by the Council had resolved the problem – which was confined to a rocky area near the car park – but the local authority was continuing to monitor the situation.

She said the Council wouldn’t recommend the use of bins because people tend to use them for domestic waste.

She said the Council will consider signage. However, the issue of CCTV has yet to be resolved in terms of GDPR regulations.

‘It’s one of our finest beaches and it made headlines for all the wrong reasons,’ said Cllr O’Connell, who said the speculation, locally, is that the problem was caused by visitors leaving rubbish behind.

The Social Democrat councillor complained about the level of litter on many, if not all, of the West Cork beaches.

‘Why is the West Cork Municipal District the only area that doesn’t have bins on our beaches?’ he asked.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said it was really disappointing to have the advisory notice in place for two weeks at Ballyrisode.

‘I am delighted that the Council acted promptly and resolved the matter, but something needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.’

‘South and East Cork put out bins, why can’t we do the same?’ asked Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind).

Impending changes to GDPR regulations will, he added, make it easier for the Council to install CCTV and catch the culprits.

‘There should be a consistent bin policy throughout Cork county,’ said Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind). ‘It should be equal across the board.’

Cllr Patrick Gerard McCarthy (FF) said people have a personal responsibility not to litter.

‘People are leaving their waste when they should be bringing it home,’ he said.

The engineer confirmed that the Council is investigating the other contributing factors at Ballyrisode, but she did not specify at the public meeting what they are.