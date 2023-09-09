Council unveils affordable homes in Carrigaline

Cork County Council has announced a new affordable housing purchase scheme in Carrigaline. Applications for the new two-bed and three-bed terrace houses at The Waters Edge, Church Road, Carrigaline will open on Monday August 28th at 12 noon.

Constructed by CitiDwell Developments, the houses will generally be available for Fresh Start mortgage applicants and first-time buyers who do not own a home, although a small number of exceptions will apply.

Nestled in a tranquil waterfront setting, the scheme is close to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centres, healthcare facilities, and public transportation options.

The 14 two-bedroom terrace houses will be available from €241,000, representing a reduction of approximately 29% from market value. The 18 three-bedroom terrace houses will be available from €262,500, which represents a reduction of approximately 27% from market value.

Welcoming the new affordable homes, county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said the Council was delighted to present the new development in Carrigaline.

‘Located near the waterfront and close to many local amenities, these homes are well designed and finished to a very high standard,’ he said.

Through the scheme, purchasers will enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council. Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling at a minimum of 5%.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said that, in line with the national Housing for All policy, Cork County Council’s housing delivery action plan aims to address the need for suitable social and affordable accommodation in the county. ‘The affordable purchase scheme is an important part of this plan to provide new homes in areas with the greatest housing need. These new homes in Carrigaline are one of a series of developments underway, with a scheme soon to be announced in Cobh, as well as a number of other towns,’ said Mr Lucey.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted up to noon on September 18th via the online application portal on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

Further information, on this scheme and other upcoming schemes, including the scheme of priority, and a guide to making an application and the documentation required, is also available on the Council’s website.