Council opens waste sites but dumping continues

DESPITE appeals from Cork County Council, the instances of illegal dumping are continuing around the county.

As well as the dumping of bags of domestic waste in ditches and on roadsides, the public are still leaving bags beside overflowing bins in towns and villages.

There has also been a huge increase in the numbers of items being left at bottle banks, as a result of the increase in home drinking due to the closure of pubs and restaurants.

This week, Cork County Council confirmed that ‘with immediate effect’ its county civic amenity sites will accept the following materials: household black bag waste for disposal – double bagged up to a maximum of three standard (80l) black bags per customer; glass bottles; food and beverage cans; paper; cardboard; plastic bottles; plastic packaging.

But the following conditions will continue to apply: black bag waste for disposal should have the bag tied securely and then placed into a second bag and tied before arrival at the civic amenity site.Furthermore, no commercial vehicles or trailers will be allowed access.

Only one person per vehicle can enter the site and all customers must place the waste into the receptacles themselves, as the civic amenity operatives will not be able to assist.

The payment for black bag waste will be €4 per bag with maximum of three bags permitted.

Weighing will not be possible as it increases the handling required and customers must bring the exact payment ie €4, €8 or €12, depending on the number of bags.

Physical distancing of a minimum 2m must be observed at all times and sites will not be accepting garden waste, timber, metal waste, bulky items, waste electronic equipment (WEE), oils or paints.

Regarding recycling, and due to the reduced range of recyclables being accepted, the normal €3 entry fee has been waived for the period of the current health protection measures being in place.

The Council has once again asked the public to observe the law regarding the illegal dumping of waste.

In a statement, the Council said that schedules for emptying of bins are being revised on an ongoing basis in light of demand and vary from location to location, with increased frequency of emptying of bins on town high streets and areas of high usage.

‘There is evidence that, in some cases, domestic waste is being disposed of in street bins,’ it said. ‘This is strictly prohibited. The public is encouraged to take note of any inappropriate use of street litter bins and to report same to their local Council Office.’

Meanwhile, Skibbereen Tidy Towns have teamed up with a local garden centre to encourage people to pick up litter while they are engaging in their 2km exercise walks.

The ‘Lockdown Litter Challenge’ is being sponsored by Deelish Garden Centre which will announce a prize over the bank holiday weekend.

They asked participants to take a picture of rubbish collected within their 2km radius, maintaining physical distance at all times. They remind all participants to wear reflective gear and gloves.