Council opens consultation on future of the arts in Cork

HOW can the public get more out of enjoying and participating in the arts? That’s the question Cork County Council is asking people as it opens a new consultation on its arts plan.

The Council’s Arts Office is inviting members of the public to share their views to shape the new Arts Plan 2025-2029, which will set out the Council’s direction, priorities, and goals in the arts over the next five years.

The plan will set out how the Arts Service engages with audiences, hardly-reached communities, youth audiences, and educational settings.

‘Cultural life in County Cork is supported by an arts ecosystem that includes practicing artists, arts organisations, venues, festivals, voluntary arts practitioners, and many others working to promote the practice and enjoyment of the arts in their communities. Their dedication and commitment contribute significantly to the quality of life enjoyed by our citizens and also the positive experience visitors have in our county,’ said Mayor of Co Cork Cllr Joe Carroll.

The Arts Office is seeking input from the arts sector, community and arts organisations, and the wider public who have an interest in the arts. The service is particularly interested to hear what value the arts have in people’s lives; how people currently engage with the arts; and how improved access to a creative activity might support wellbeing and quality of life.

Public consultations took place in Bandon Library on Tuesday and Bantry Library on Wednesday.

Online consultations can be completed by survey via the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie

The closing date for submissions is Friday, August 16th.