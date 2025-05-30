Cork to honour Rory Gallagher for 30th anniversary

FROM June 14th this year, the 30th anniversary of Rory Gallagher’s untimely passing, the Rory Gallagher estate, in collaboration with Cork City Council and Cork City Libraries are putting on a massive citywide tribute to the guitar legend, ‘Cork Rocks for Rory’.

Simultaneous photographic and original memorabilia exhibitions at Cork City Hall, Central Library and Public Museum will coincide with a city-wide walking trail commemorating the life and legacy of the blues and rock icon.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle said: ‘Rory Gallagher has been Cork’s finest cultural export across the world. As we mark the 30th anniversary of his passing we must celebrate his genius. As “Cork Rocks for Rory” let us let him go to his hometown once again for the first of many occasions into the future.’

Rory’s nephew, Eoin Gallagher said: ‘The Gallagher family are honoured and proud to endorse this initiative led by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Dan Boyle and Cork City Council celebrating Rory Gallagher in his hometown. The popularity and interest in Rory’s music and life has only continued to grow and grow here in Ireland and throughout the world.

‘We are delighted to support these simultaneous exhibitions and the establishment of the permanent “Rory Gallagher’s Stompin’ Ground” Cork City Walking Trail. It will help in providing visitors to Cork, many who are Rory Gallagher fans, with information of many of the places when and where Rory Gallagher lived, learnt and performed in Cork City. The Rory Gallagher estate is committed to continue to share the magic of Rory Gallagher’s music and look forward to building together with the Cork City Council and future partners in continuing to honour Rory’s legacy and Cork roots.’

Cork City Librarian, David O’Brien said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity to honour the incredible legacy of Rory and especially pleasing for us given the City Library’s music library is named after him. Now that link will grow ever stronger.’

Some of the events and exhibitions include:

• Rory Gallagher’s first guitar and first recordings on display at a photographic exhibition which will include never-before-seen images of Rory.

• A display of some of Rory Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics, and the opportunity to explore Rory’s musical and literary influences with selections from his personal vinyl and book collections, as well as graphic novel work by DC Comic artists incorporating Rory Gallagher at Cork City’s Central Library.

• Rory Gallagher tour memorabilia, instruments and amps loaned to the Cork Public Museum including some of Rory’s main guitars used during his career on record and on stage.

Needless to say there will be a number of gigs around the city to honour Gallagher’s legacy, with the high point being American blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa’s three-night tribute to Gallagher Live At The Marquee, July 1st-3rd.

A Southern Star-produced podcast about Rory Gallagher, first released in 2021 and which features interviews with his brother Dónal, broadcaster and musician Philip King and former Southern Star editor Con Downing, will also be available on Cork City Library’s website and podcast channels as part of the library’s offering. Scan the QR code below to check it out.