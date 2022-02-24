News

Cork Lotto player becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire

February 24th, 2022 2:53 PM

By Southern Star Team

A Cork Lotto player has officially become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s (23rd February) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 05, 10, 23, 31, 34, 36 and the bonus 30.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

