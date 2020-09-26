Cork has a new €50,000 Prize Bond winner

One lucky Cork winner has scooped €50,000 in a Prize Bonds draw.

The Prize Bond number – APK 134572 – was purchased in 2019.

The winning ticket is one of 5,569 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, which amounts to over €342,400.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are also weekly draws, where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.