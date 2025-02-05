Cork Harbour Careers Cruise for Students

Kicking off on February 25th, Schools and Transition Year (TY) students are invited to set sail on an inspiring 2-hour journey through Cork Harbour aboard Cork Harbour Cruises, exploring the industries driving the region’s success while enjoying the breathtaking sights of this historic harbour.



Departing from Customs House Quay in Cork City Centre, this unique educational experience offers:

Expert speakers from the renewable energy sector, the Port of Cork, and the National Maritime College of Ireland.

Career insights into Cork’s vibrant industries and their future opportunities.

Practical advice tailored to students exploring career pathways.

Scenic views of Cork Harbour, including Blackrock Castle, the Naval Base, Cobh, and Spike Island.

Passionate crew members ready to share their love for the sea and maritime industry.

This is an unforgettable opportunity to inspire TY students, connect with local industries, and discover exciting land—and sea-based career opportunities right on their doorstep in the world's second-largest natural harbour, Cork.

Tickets start at just €12.50 per student!

Join one of our group tours or let us organise a private tour tailored exclusively for your school.

Spaces are limited – reserve your school’s spot today!

For more information, contact us via email or call 087 954 4140.



Book here!