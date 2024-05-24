Cork Daily Million player scoops €1 million in Thursday night’s draw

Daily Million players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets carefully from Thursday’s (23rd May) 9 pm draw after a player in the Rebel County became the newest National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed on Saturday 25th May.

The winning numbers in the 9 pm draw on Thursday 23rd May were: 1, 23, 30, 34, 35, 39 and the Bonus was 29.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Ruane said: 'It’s been the most memorable week of wins I’ve experienced in the National Lottery. Five new millionaires made in just seven days! Our newest millionaire is a player in Cork who scooped the Daily Million Top Prize of €1 Million in last night’s 9pm draw. It’s the third time a player has scooped the Daily Million Top Prize of €1 million in just five days! This win also marks the 6th Daily Million Top Prize win of the year to date. We are urging all of our players in Cork to carefully check their tickets and if you discover you’re the winner, sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect your prize in Lotto HQ.'