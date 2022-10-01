Cork County Council to plan a civic reception for Ahiohill’s Brother Kevin

COUNCILLORS have agreed to host a civic reception for Brother Kevin Crowley from Ahiohill, who recently retired after running the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin since 1969.

At last week’s meeting of the local authority, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) raised the motion calling for a civic reception to be held for the West Cork native and said he has been described as a ‘living saint’ for feeding and helping the poor in Dublin for the past 53 years.

The 83-year-old founder of the centre retired last month and is now living in the Holy Trinity in Cork city.

‘His motto really was that nobody is to go hungry and nobody is to ask questions and it’s a powerful message and that if someone needs help they can go to the Capuchin Day Centre and they will be helped, no questions asked,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘It’s only fitting that after 53 years of doing this that we as Cork people should recognise him and honour him. He gave breakfast to 200 people every day, while 800 people got their one hot meal of the day at the centre and food parcels were also handed out.’

She said it was a mammoth task and said it was the ‘goodness and the vision’ of Brother Kevin that made it happen.

‘It’s important that we salute those who are doing good.’

County mayor, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said Brother Kevin brought dignity to so many people and said he has no problem hosting a civic reception for him.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy (FF) said Brother Kevin is held in such high regard by the people of Dublin and throughout the country and that he embodies everything that Cork people should try to be.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said that as a society one is judged on how we treat others and that Brother Kevin has been a leader in helping those less fortunate.

‘There are many who criticise the Church but he has certainly distinguished himself and I’m delighted that a reception is to be accorded to him. He’s a man apart and has showed his conviction and I want to commend him,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said he has done everyone in West Cork proud and wished him best in his retirement, while his colleague Cllr Seamus McGrath said it would be important that he gets a good turnout for the civic reception.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins said he would propose to host the civic reception in County Hall, but Cllr Coughlan suggested if they could consider having it locally and said the local hall in Ahiohill would be an ideal location.

They agreed to examine potential locations.