Cork city to airport bus ‘a no-brainer’

A WEST Cork councillor said it’s a ‘no-brainer’ that a direct shuttle bus service between Cork Airport and Cork city centre should be established.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) was responding a motion by her colleague Cllr Seamus McGrath at a recent meeting of the local authority. He called on the National Transport Authority (NTA) to support a direct shuttle bus service between Cork Airport and Cork city centre. He also asked that there be extended hours for the bus service to and from Cork Airport and that it should also connect to Kent Train Station.

Cllr Coughlan said the Kinsale to Cork bus is a commuter bus which does stop at the airport but is already full by the time it gets there, meaning those coming off flights are unable to avail of a bus service into the city centre.

‘There should be a dedicated shuttle bus service between the two and it should be there already, it’s a no-brainer,’ said Cllr Coughlan. Cllr McGrath said that with Cork Airport experiencing huge growth, he found it difficult to believe that there is no dedicated shuttle service. ‘It needs to be a 24/7 service to cater for the needs of people who are going and coming from work there as well,’ said Cllr McGrath. Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF) added that any proposed shuttle bus needs to be able to carry luggage of people coming off flights.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the Council will write to the NTA requesting officials to attend a Council meeting in relation to a shuttle service, as well as looking at other bus issues within the county.