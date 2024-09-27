Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork braced for stormy Sunday

September 27th, 2024 10:18 PM

By Martin Claffey

Cork braced for stormy Sunday Image
An Orange warning for Cork comes into effect at midday on Sunday, while a small crafts warning comes into effect at 10pm on Saturday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Cork is bracing for heavy rainfall this weekend with an Orange warning issued for the county on Sunday.

The weather warning will come into effect on Sunday at midday and will remain in place for 12 hours.

Cork City Council warned the weather warning could result in some flooding and dangerous driving conditions, with poor visibility.

A small craft warning has also been issued for coastal areas, coming into effect on Saturday at 10pm, and continuing until Monday at midnight.

The Orange warning has also been issued for Waterford.

*****

