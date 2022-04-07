Cope’s job options could be the start of an extremely rewarding career

ONE of the largest disability organisations in Ireland, which has a strong presence in West Cork, is to hold a recruitment open day in Cork city this month.

Cope Foundation has launched a major recruitment drive to fill a variety of roles across a range of departments.

The organisation supports approximately 90 people in West Cork with day and residential services in Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Macroom and Bandon.

Not all services have reopened since Covid restrictions have lifted with staffing issues given as the reason to families of service users.

The event at the Metropole Hotel will take place on Wednesday, April 6th from 2pm to 8pm.

Interested candidates are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s existing team to discuss potential career opportunities within the organisation.

The non-profit organisation employs staff in sectors such as nursing, multi-disciplinary services, care assistants, clerical and more.

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports.

It currently supports over 2,800 people of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Sean Abbott, chief executive of Cope Foundation says: ‘This could be the start of a new and extremely rewarding career.

‘We’re looking for open minded people who want to support people with an intellectual disability and/or autism achieve independence and to help them to live the lives of their choosing.

‘We support people right across Cork city and county in our ever-growing network of more than 70 locations. If you’d like to find out more about the work we do in Cope Foundation, come and meet some of our team, we would love to talk to you about working with us.’

Cope Foundation is a section 38 organisation funded by the HSE.

Áine O’Callaghan, head of human resources added: ‘We are excited about this Open Day as it will give us an opportunity to meet and talk to people about the work of Cope Foundation.

‘We’re lucky to have a strong team of dedicated staff in nursing, support, health and social care professional, and administrative roles.

‘We provide permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing and flexible options available.’Kate Prendeville is a staff nurse and has worked in Cope Foundation for 12 years.

‘I first started as a care assistant in a day service and really saw the value and impact you can have on someone’s life,’ she said.

‘I went back to college as a mature student to get my nursing degree and qualified in 2019.

‘No two days at Cope Foundation are ever the same and there are great opportunities for career progression.

‘What I like most about working in Cope Foundation is the people we support, they 100% make the job worth it every day. You get that smile, a clap or a simple thank you and you know you have made a difference.’

For more information about the event visit www.cope-foundation.ie.