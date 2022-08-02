Convicted rapist and killer on Tinder charge

A CONVICTED rapist and killer who was the subject of a bench warrant on charges relating to his use of dating app Tinder, has been remanded in custody to appear at Bantry District Court on Thursday (July 28th).

Ian Horgan, with an address at 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick was arrested by gardaí in Cork city last Thursday night and held overnight until his appearance at Clonakilty District Court last Friday.

He is facing an alleged breach of the Sex Offenders Act, for going on the dating site, Tinder, and using the name ‘Cian’ on dates in May of last year. He claims the name ‘Cian’ was an error which occurred when filling out the application online.

Gardaí have engaged with Tinder to obtain data but the application has to go through the US Justice Department and the court was told at the time that it could take up to eight months to get a response. Mr Horgan was convicted in 2002 of the rape and manslaughter of 22-year-old beautician Rachel Kiely in a park in Ballincollig in 2000 and served over 10 years in prison for this and other serious offences. At last Friday’s court sitting, gardaí objected to him being released on bail and Judge James McNulty remanded him in custody to appear at Bantry District Court.