Connolly’s to host hospital fundraiser this Valentines night

A FUNDRAISER, in aid of Our Lady’s Children's Hospital in Crumlin entitled, ‘Fill a little heart with joy this Valentine’s Day’ is taking place in Connolly’s of Leap next Friday, February 14th.

Organiser Jacinta O’Leary from Glandore told The Southern Star that she decided to organise the event in aid of the hospital because her grand-daughter had spent time there after her birth.

‘I rank it highly and it’s a very special hospital. I got in contact with local businesses and the support has been incredible and I want to thank Eileen Connolly for giving me the go –ahead to use the venue,’ said Jacinta.

‘Tickets are €30 which will include prosecco, wine, sweet treats and amazing spot prizes kindly donated by numerous local sponsors from across the area.’

Music will be provided by Paddy Dennehy and the dress code for the night will be red and black.

For ticket information contact Jacinta on 087-2380456