Confusion over dangerous Ballinspittle garda station wall

A STALEMATE has emerged between the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Cork County Council over who should pay for the removal of a contentious wall at Ballinspittle Garda Station.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) raised the issue at a policing committee meeting last week, saying the removal of the wall would make the road safer for pedestrians in the village.

Cllr Murphy said the wall outside the station is sticking out and that there was an agreement that it should be removed and replaced with another one – a few metres back. He asked who is responsible for the wall.

He added that €800,000 was spent in Ballinspittle village and the wall is spoiling it. ‘Is there any way that the OPW can carry out their commitment to remove the wall and we can then resurface the road?’ asked Cllr Murphy.

Ballinspittle Garda Station re-opened almost one year ago following its closure in 2013, and the OPW carried out substantial renovation works on the building.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan of the Cork West Division said that the OPW owns the land.

‘It’s down to an argument about who’s paying for it, as the OPW said they will allow its removal, but they won’t bear the cost,’ said Chief Supt Cadogan.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said his understanding was that the Council wanted to do the works and had funding in place, but they couldn’t get agreement from the OPW.

‘It’s capable of being done and there’s no issue with funding and we offered to bring this to the table,’ said Mr Lucey.

Cllr Murphy agreed and said that as a Council, they cannot go on and remove the wall, and that the Council has the money for the relaying of the surface once the wall is moved back.

‘In the interest of safety and fairness, the OPW should remove the wall and replace it,’ said Cllr Murphy.