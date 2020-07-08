News

Cones are only ‘temporary measure’ in town centre’s busy Square area

July 8th, 2020 10:05 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The social distancing cones which have caused controversy in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

THE chairperson of Bantry Development and Tourism Association has described as ‘a misunderstanding’ the placing of traffic cones around Wolfe Tone Square.

Eileen O’Shea: ‘People became concerned when they saw the traffic cones dotted around the square and feared the town centre would be left like that.’

However, the Council, as part of its ACT project – Activating County Towns – merely wanted to assess the requirements for queuing at both the local bank and pharmacy, as well as the busy Friday market.

Initially, Eileen said they had considered painting road markings to set out the required 2m distancing required, but following the Council’s own assessment, and consultation with the Bantry Business Association, it was not deemed necessary.

Eileen said: ‘Everyone in Bantry is doing their bit to ensure their own personal safety, the safety of shop owners and staff, and that has made the town a welcoming place for shoppers once more.’

