Concerns for Aperee home in Bantry

BY KIERAN O'MAHONY

CONCERNS about the entire network of nursing homes being operated by Aperee Living, including the facility in Bantry, have been expressed by West Cork Senator Tim Lombard (FG).

Just last month the Belgooly facility closed after Hiqa (Heath Information and Quality Authority) cancelled its registration, while a nursing home in Callan last week became the third nursing home operated by Aperee Living Group to have its registration cancelled in recent months – following a similar situation in Ballygunner in Co Waterford.

Recent Hiqa inspection reports into nursing homes operated by the group raised serious concerns about governance and management of residents’ finances.

The group currently operates three nursing homes in the county, while the facility in Bantry is located at Seafield, which has 42 single bedrooms and four double bedrooms.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sen Lombard said there needs to be a mature conversation about the company and its ability to operate these nursing homes.

‘There are questions around the entire network of Aperee facilities, including the nursing home in Bantry. One of the most striking and worrying aspects of all this is the lack of clarity and transparency from Aperee Living Group,’ he said.

‘There now needs to be a root and branch review of the other seven facilities under the Aperee Living umbrella and the HSE needs a plan to intervene and take over the nursing homes if Aperee Living is falling apart.’

‘We need to be honest and clear about the issues in Belgooly, Ballygunner and now Callan nursing home. This isn’t about underfunding. It’s about the irregularities in the handling of residents’ finances and the non-compliance with fire safety regulations in multiple facilities.’

Aperee Living was contacted for a comment.