Compassionate educator Moira O’Donovan conferred with a Doctorate of Nursing

FOLLOWING several years of hard work, dedication and passion for her students, Dr Moira O’Donovan, from Timoleague, has been conferred with her Doctorate of Nursing.

‘Hope in Families when a Family Member Experiences Mental Distress,’ was the title of her thesis and Dr Moira has been described by her colleagues as being influential in the progression of nursing and midwifery since she joined the education team in University College Cork in 1999.

‘Moira instils hope, empathy and compassion in her class lectures and has impacted her beliefs in every student through her strong connection with service user and advocacy forum,’ a spokesperson for the Nursing & Midwifery school at UCC said.

‘She brought with her immense clinical experience that has been the cornerstone of her teaching that she has shared with undergraduates as well as post graduates over many years.’

Dr Moria’s husband Derry and daughter Aoife were delighted when a special conferring ceremony took place at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

‘Moira is delighted that she has completed her PhD,’ Derry told The Southern Star. ‘This means so much to Moira and to our family and we want to thank all the staff at Marymount who went to great lengths to ensure we could have the special ceremony there.’

Prof Josephine Hegarty and Prof Patricia-Leahy Warren represented University College Cork and performed the conferring ceremony.

Dr O’Donovan would like to thank her supervisors Dr Angela Flynn, Dr Joan McCarthy, UCC; and Professor Agnes Higgins of Trinity College Dublin, who acted as advisor and the external examiner Professor Brain Keogh, Trinity College Dublin and all others that have been a part of her PhD.