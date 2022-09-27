Community pool in Baltimore may close without Council cash injection

BALTIMORE’S Wild Atlantic Pool and Fitness Centre is in danger of closing, leading to the loss of three jobs, unless it receives ‘extensive funding’ from Cork County Council.

Independent Councillor Karen Coakley raised the issue at a meeting of the local authority and said that they are facing a ‘crisis situation’ at the community pool, which is used regularly by world-famous West Cork endurance swimmer, Steve Redmond.

The Southern Star recently highlighted how rising energy prices had pushed the annual running costs of the pool to €250,000. At the same time director, Sekeeta Crowley, said that their membership had dropped from 150 to just 40 members.

‘After running successfully as an independent community pool for the past 13 years, the centre is now in a crisis and this is due to the effects of Covid and the scarily high electricity prices, amongst other pressures,’ said Cllr Coakley.

‘Since 2009, the centre serves a long and well-populated area around the greater Baltimore and Skibbereen area and it’s now in danger of closing due to its reliance on membership, drop-off in payments and excessive energy bills.’

Cllr Coakley said that in a time of extreme financial hardship the community are more in need of such a facility and the pool includes a gym, fitness and wellness classes.

‘I am pleading with the Council to support the appeal by Baltimore’s Wild Atlantic Pool so collectively we can find a long and lasting financial solution in keeping this vital facility open and available to the local community.’

She said that unless some solution is found the pool may have no option but to close at the end of the year leading to the loss of three full-time jobs unless membership increases and they receive funding supports.

‘While it is a community centre I do feel that we as a Council have to do something to save this facility.’

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins, who has also been contacted about the issue, supported Cllr Coakley’s call.

Council chief executive, Tim Lucey said that the directors of the pool have been engaging with the Council since 2014 and have received in excess of €71,000 over that period and have also received grant aid this year.

However, Cllr Coakley said the situation is so bad that the pool would need ‘excessive funding’ to keep the facility open.

For a period in recent months, management had to close the steam room and limit the use of the jacuzzi and sauna in a bid to cut costs, while staff are turning off lights wherever they can and only turning on equipment in the gym when necessary.