Community groups’ climate action funding will put focus on Macroom

COMMUNITY groups are being ‘strongly encouraged’ to apply for funding through Cork County Council’s Community Climate Action Programme, with up to €100,000 available to chosen

projects.

The programme offers targeted support to eligible community groups across the county to deliver local climate action projects across a range of themes.

There will be a special focus on innovation and applications for projects in Macroom as part of the Council’s pilot strategy to make Macroom a ‘decarbonisation zone’.

More than €1m was allocated to 31 groups in Co Cork under the first funding allocation under the Community Climate Action Programme.

The successful projects included a pilot food waste collection scheme, a community-led upgrade of an active travel cycleway, and the installation of solar PV panels and energy retrofit works on several community buildings across the county.

Applications for this latest round of funding are open until January 22nd. Proposed projects should address one or more of the five themes: community energy; travel; food and waste; shopping and recycling; and local climate and environmental action.

County mayor Joe Carroll said the Community Climate Action Programme is a fantastic way for groups to access tailored financial support.

‘These projects have the potential to transform at a local level. They also contribute to national climate and energy targets and help us to build low carbon communities.’