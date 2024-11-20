Community centres get €218k funding boost

IT might be a sign of an election in the offing, or it may be a coincidence, but a number of local community centres in Cork South West have been awarded more than €218,000 in funding to support upgrade and refurbishment works.

The Community Centres Investment Fund 2024 was launched in June 2024 to provide investment for upgrade and refurbishments works on existing community centres, with funding of up to €100,000 available.

The awardees were announced this week.

Among the highest grants were €25,000 towards an accessibility lift for Ballydehob Area Community Council, and €10,000 towards Ballydehob Community Hall fire safety upgrades by upgrading the drapes and curtains.

Bantry Christian Fellowship Community Centre was awarded €22,886 for lift replacement while Meelagh Valley Community Centre will get €23,500 for equipment to support inclusion, and window repairs.

The Ludgate digital hub in Skibbereen which, unusually, has been described as a ‘community centre’ in the press release, will receive €15,058 towards upgrades for community space enhancement.

Bandon Agricultural and Show Society has been awarded €21,883 for upgrading of flooring, walls, and toilets; Bandon Geriatric & Community Centre gets €22,552 towards kitchen upgrades while Bandon GAA will receive €23,459 toward energy efficiency upgrades.

Tracton Arts & Community Centre gets €23,750 towards roof and ceiling works while Innishannon Parish Hall is to receive €10,000 for painting and renovation works.

Allihies Community Centre receives €10,070 towards windows and toilets while Schull Community Care was awarded €10,500 for remedial works.

The projects confirmed are all for works with grant aid up to €25,000.

Larger works with grant aid up to €100,000 will be announced in the coming months.

Closer to the city, the Carrigaline Community Association is to get €25,000 to fund a new electrical distribution board for the centre.

‘This is a really welcome announcement and one which will really benefit community centres which are used by the whole community here,’ said West Cork Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard.

‘Today’s funding is all about giving our communities a helping hand and making our towns and villages better places to live, work and raise a family.’