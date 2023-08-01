Colour and carnival atmosphere ensures Carbery Show best in class

BY EIMEAR O'DWYER

THE hum of chatter, laughter, and music mingled with the scents of food sizzling and coffee pouring, coupled with the warm sunshine in Skibbereen last Thursday made for a delightful atmosphere at the Carbery Show.

Crowds pottered around the many outdoor stalls selling a variety of food and trinkets. Others ventured indoors to take in an exhibition full of colour and vibrance. There was an array of horticulture, flower arranging, photography, arts and crafts, and cookery on display.

Children spent time with the donkeys and goats at the mobile pet farm, some more enamoured than others, while some preferred to brave the amusement rides. Kids were also invited to paint flowers as part of a mural with Caoimhe Pendred from Cycle Sense.

Caoimhe painted a beautiful bicycle adorned with colourful flowers to spread awareness about the Cycle Sense initiative having a presence at the show this year.

Katie from Cyclesense told The Southern Star that the show is a great opportunity to get the group on the map and to help kids to understand the importance of the circular economy, seeing old bikes being reinvented with disused paint and recycled parts.

Later in the day crowds began to gather at the dog show, where 52 dogs and their proud owners competed in 20 classes. From Jack Russells to wolfhounds, all kinds of canines were out in force.

Throughout the day, spectators congregated around the fences surrounding the centre of the showgrounds, taking in the wide range of classes on show – namely horses, ponies, dairy and beef cattle.

Robert Splaine, the high-performance manager for Ireland’s showjumping team from 2006-2016, spoke to The Southern Star. He said there was very high-quality stock at the show this year and he was pleased to be there.

Robert said that agriculture shows have a special atmosphere and are an underestimated learning opportunity for showjumpers.

‘The atmosphere, the colour and the excitement make it the perfect place to prepare for competitions,’ he said.

People working at the horse showing ground said the showjumping ring had been expanded to allow for more entries this year.

Horses and cows have been a part of the show since it began in 1836.

People working at the cow showing ring said there was a greater quality of stock this year with people coming from all over the country to be at the show.

The main agriculture events are the finals of the Cork County Yearling Championship and Cork County Beef Bull Championship.

The winner of the County Cork yearling was Trevor Horgan from Pollrone, Pilltown, Co Kilkenny and the Cork County Beef Bull winners were the Stanley family from Knockbrown, Bandon.

David Sheehy, the show’s public relations officer, said he has been working with the show for over 30 years. David’s father was chairman of the show for more than 50 years, so the event has always been a part of his life.

He said this year there were more animals at the show coming from further afield.

‘It’s great to see more people travelling to the show,’ he said. The show happens each year on a Thursday which allows for more trade stands to be present also, as it is a working day, he explained.

David said they can’t run the show without ‘an army of volunteers’ working for months in advance to ensure the day runs smoothly.