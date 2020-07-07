Collins was ‘vilified’ for donkey remarks

PEOPLE concerned about the welfare of a donkey and a foal on a Council-owned site in Bantry have called on the local authority to remedy the situation.

The issue was first raised at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District on June 2nd last by the local independent Cllr Danny Collins.

The councillor said he had been inundated with requests from locals, who continued to be concerned about the health and welfare of the young foal, which is now just one-month-old. Cllr Collins, who experienced a strong backlash online for raising the issue, believes the Council-owned site – which is adjacent to a halting site at Harbour View – should not be used in this manner.

‘Aside from the animal welfare issue – which the Council says is not a source of concern to their veterinary department – this prime seaside site has been turned into an eyesore.’

Cllr Collins said he received written confirmation that a Cork County Council vet went to Harbour View. ‘Although he did not go onto the site,’ Cllr Collins said, ‘he observed the animals and had no welfare concerns.’

According to Cllr Collins, ‘that is not good enough. It is my understanding that these donkeys are not micro-chipped and that is against the law.’

Since an article about the donkeys appeared in The Southern Star, Cllr Collins said he has been vilified on Facebook, but there are others who have praised him for defending animal rights.