Collins’ love letters to Kitty feature in new TG4 series

A NEW TV series which explores the most iconic love stories in Irish history begins with the story of the great love triangle between Michael Collins, Kitty Kiernan and Harry Boland.

In Ireland’s greatest and most tragic love story, Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan kept their love alive through the 300 letters they exchanged between 1919 and 1922.

This correspondence offers a stunning insight into a tragic love story that took place during a period of great violence, upheaval and change for the nation from the War of Independence, through the Treaty Negotiations and The Irish Civil War.

These letters, captured in high definition, are seen as never before in this series.

The letters are lovingly preserved in the Cork Public Museum in Cork city.

‘It’s an extraordinary archive, there’s nothing else like it in relation to a love story between such a well-known politician and his love,’ said UCD history professor Diarmaid Ferriter.

The second episode examines the doomed love affair between the Irish patriot Robert Emmet and Sarah Curran that took place during the Irish rebellion of 1803.

Emmet’s fight for a free Ireland brought destruction to himself and to his beloved.

He gifted Sarah a delicate brooch in the shape of a harp, a lasting symbol of his love for Ireland and for his sweetheart.

The brooch can still be seen today in the Cork Public Museum.

Oscar Wilde’s illicit love affair with Lord Alfred ‘Bosie’ Douglas in Victorian London cost him his family, his livelihood, his fame and his life will feature in week three of the series.

The unrequited love story between WB Yeats and Maud Gonne also features in the series.

Another episode features the stormy passion of Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley, who forged a path to power and leadership by land and by sea in the West of Ireland with her husband, Richard in Iron Bourke.

The series begins on TG4 on Wednesday January 13th at 8.30pm.